‘Black Widow’ to finally get a Marvel standalone film

We first got the first glimpse of a strong and sexy woman who knocked down Tony Stark’s bodyguard Happy Hogan in the boxing ring, in Iron Man 2. And well, uh, Tony Stark too met the woman for the very first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the woman named Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) a.k.a. Black Widow.

Reports confirm that Marvel is finally serious about giving Black Widow a standalone film, though an official announcement has not been made yet.

Marvel Studio has roped in screenwriter Jac Schaeffer to pen the script for the yet untitled Scarlett Johansson film, which is now in the nascent stage of development.

After Iron Man 2, we saw Romanoff in other Marvel movies like The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, and will now be seen in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Considering the fact that Black Widow has quite a back story in the comicverse, it will be interesting to see how Marvel spins the story around for her solo feature. Also, if Black Widow makes to theatres, it will be second in the line of Marvel’s woman-centric movies, following its Captain Marvel in 2019.

This will be Schaeffer’s first Marvel project. Previously, she has written Disney’s animated short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure as well as the upcoming Nasty Women, a remake of the comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. She has also written and directed the romantic science-fiction film TiMER (2009).

We have always wanted to know what more is to Agent Romanoff other than her kicks and curt speech. All we can say right now is, if she can steal hearts of Marvel fans and non-fans even as a sidekick, she’d definitely be our favourite hero, to say the least!