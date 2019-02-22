Latest Videos


‘Black Cat’s ongoing series announced

2:00 pm 22/02/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

Recently Marvel Comics has announced an ongoing Black Cat series which is all set to drop this summer, and it will get into some hair-raising heist drama. The upcoming series will be written by Jed Mackay while Travel Foreman will be doing the artwork. J. Scott Campbell created the cover, which can be seen below.

Black Cat’s solo outing will be based in a recent Marvel Comics run. The book will be an offshoot of Amazing Spider-Man, which is ongoing at the publisher. This spinoff title will go live in June, so fans can more of Felicia Hardy this summer.

For those following Amazing Spider-Man’s latest run, the comic is about to bring Black Cat. Writer Nick Spencer will check in on Felicia when issue 16 hits shelves. The fusion will see Black Cat reunite with Spider-Man after the vixen survives a run-in with the Thieves Guild and meets her former friend. However, a new job will put everything in jeopardy, leaving Black Cat in a rather tense situation.

