‘Black Cat’s ongoing series announced

Black Cat’s solo outing will be based in a recent Marvel Comics run. The book will be an offshoot of Amazing Spider-Man, which is ongoing at the publisher. This spinoff title will go live in June, so fans can more of Felicia Hardy this summer.

The Black Cat is back and starring in her first ever ongoing series! Felicia Hardy has a taste for the finer things in life and a certain set of skills that can get her into any mansion, vault or museum to… procure said finer things. But due to her actions in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Felicia’s not only on the run from the police but also by the New York Theives’ Guild and their boss ODESSA DRAKE! High octane heists, climactic chases and twist after twist that will keep you on the edge of your seat like a cat on a perch. IN THIS ISSUE- Find out a secret from Cat’s past in a bonus story that sets a foundation for the future! All this and an all-new MARVEL MEOW short story by Nao Fuji!

For those following Amazing Spider-Man’s latest run, the comic is about to bring Black Cat. Writer Nick Spencer will check in on Felicia when issue 16 hits shelves. The fusion will see Black Cat reunite with Spider-Man after the vixen survives a run-in with the Thieves Guild and meets her former friend. However, a new job will put everything in jeopardy, leaving Black Cat in a rather tense situation.

