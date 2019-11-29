Bigetron RA dominates Day 1 PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019 leaderboard

PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals 2019 is finally over and the day one result are here, Entity Gaming and SouL are representing South Asia at PMCO Fall Split Global Finals 2019 and the teams were placed third and 11th respectively after Day 1 on the leaderboard Bigetron RA acquired the first positon on the leader board with one chicken dinner and 68 points and Team Queso followed them with 60 points.



Overall 16 teams are taking part in the tournament for the title and a prize pool of 500,000 USD. A total of four games were played on day one. All the teams played put up a gripping gameplay throughtout the day. The finals will go on for two more days and a total of 16 games will be played. PUBG Mobile Fans can catch the live action at PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Finals Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Bigetron RA- 68 points

#2 Team Queso- 60 points

#3 Entity Gaming- 56 points

#4 Illuminate The Murder- 53 points

#5 Team Unique- 41 points

#6 All Rejection Gaming- 34 points

#7 TOP ESPORTS- 34 points

#8 Cloud9- 34 points

#9 EGC KR Black- 32 points

#10 MEGA Esports- 32 points

#11 SouL- 32 points

#12 RRQ ATHENA- 31 points

#13 UNicornGaming- 28 points

#14 YOOO GANK- 17 points

#15 Kurd Squad- 12 points

#16 ORANGE ESPORTS CG- 8 points