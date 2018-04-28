‘Big Hero 6’ comics by IDW Publishing to debut in July

2014 Oscar-winning animated feature Big Hero 6 generated so much fanfare upon its release, that at the New York Comic Con last year it was officially announced the franchise would be getting its very own comic treatment.

Now IDW Publication has further released statements revealing that the comics would be debuting this year in July, supposedly when the Comic Con event gets underway.

The hilarious sextuple of Hiro, Wasabi, Fred, Go Go, Honey Lemon and Baymax are returning for their second series of Big Hero 6: The Series, as Disney renewed the popular show after garnering rave response.

The comic version will be written by Hannah Blumenreich (Spidey Zine) and illustrated by Nicoletta Baldari (Star Wars: Forces of Destiny). The covers for the first issue have been illustrated by Gurihiru (The Unbelievable Gwenpool) and Sophie Campbell (Jem and the Holograms).

Walt Disney Animation studios propelled the series to new heights by clinching the Oscars, but the series is inspired by a 1998 comic miniseries of the same name by writer Scott Lobdell and artist Gus Vazquez.

IDW’s publication would be out in July, although the exact date of the release hasn’t been disclosed yet.