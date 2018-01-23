Bhimsain Khurana’s animation Retrospective to screen at Mumbai International Film Festival 2018

Indian animation pioneer Bhimsain Khurana’s works are to be screened as part of Retrospective on 29 January, 2018 at JB Hall, Films Division under the aegis of the prestigious Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), 2018.

Khurana has been the creator of indelible short films such as Ek Anek Aur Ekta, The Climb, Munni, Freedom is a Thin Line and many more.

The Retrospective package consists of films from his illustrious career between the early 70s till early 2000, which defined and shaped not only the nation’s psyche but also inspired and furthered the emergence of Indian animation in the global scene.

Khurana was instrumental in defining and starting MIFF in the early 90s. MIFF’s ubiquitous logo has been designed by him in one single brush stroke. Life will come a full circle for The Father of Indian Animation as his Animation Retrospective premieres at the Mumbai International Film Festival, a befitting tribute to a man who started his career with Films Division on a humble note in 1961 as a background artist.

Apart from this, films in various competition categories – like best documentary short and animation films produced in India and abroad – will be screened. Special packages under Retrospective include animation films from Russia, Turkey, Japan and Brazil.