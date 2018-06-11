Bethesda announces a lineup of games at E3 2018 showcase

Bethesda, at their E3 conference gave a fair idea about its upcoming games. Here is an in-depth look at the games announced or confirmed by the company.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is from MachineGames, the studio that developed the Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is announced.

Set in 1980, 19 years after BJ Blazkowicz ignited the second American Revolution, Wolfenstein: Youngblood introduces the next Blazkowicz generation to the fight against the Nazis. Play as one of BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, as you search for your missing father in Nazi-occupied Paris.

Experience the world of Wolfenstein from a whole new perspective in the newly announced Cyberpilot VR, a virtual reality gaming experience from MachineGames.

Paris. 1980. You’re the best hacker in town. Your mission: Aid the French resistance by taking control of powerful Nazi war machines. Ram, gun down, and burn your way through the city of love, leaving dead Nazis in your wake. Saddle up, Cyberpilot, you’re one of us now.

Developed by id Software, DOOM Eternal is the direct sequel to the DOOM (2016). Experience the combination of speed and power with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Return to take your vengeance against the forces of Hell as the DOOM Slayer. With soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, fight across and slay demons with new weapons and abilities.

Bethesda announced the next two DLC game packs for The Elder Scrolls Online in 2018: Wolfhunter and Murkmire.

ESO’s next DLC game pack, Wolfhunter, will bring two new and challenging group dungeons: Moon Hunter Keep and March of Sacrifices. As its name suggests, these two dungeons are themed around Tamriel’s werewolves, and one will be able to dive into all new stories surrounding those inflicted with the lycanthropic curse and even, perhaps, come face to face with the Daedric Prince Hircine himself.

Available later this year, Murkmire is ESO’s next zone and story content expansion, and it will take you into the home of the Argonians. There, you will win the trust of reclusive tribes, delve deep into Xanmeer ruins, and hack your way through the wilds of Black Marsh to discover one of the Hist’s greatest secrets.

Bethesda had added one million players to the game, Morrowind chapter since its release in last year. The Elder Scrolls Online is now home to 11 million players. The latest chapter of the game is Summerset.

This new adventure in the ESO saga sends adventurers and their friends to the Summerset Isle, to visit and explore the ancestral home of the high elves for the first time since 1994’s The Elder Scrolls: Arena. Players explore the island of Artaeum, home to the mysterious Psijic Order, a group of sages that predate the Mages Guild. Tamriel’s fate hangs in the balance and the heroes of ESO are called upon to save the world once more.

New platforms and features for The Elder Scrolls: Legends were announced at the E3 conference. It is a strategy card game which will soon be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Also announced as coming soon is a new client built from the ground up featuring a smaller download size and overhauled visuals – including a new playmat, new card frames, new menus and much more.

Developed by id Software, in conjunction with Saber Interactive, Quake Champions is a return to the fast-paced competition that established Quake as the originator of the multiplayer shooter genre more than 20 years ago. It announced a trial version and new features.

Quake Champions is opening a limited trial of the unreleased free-to-play version of the game from 10 June to 18 June which can be downloaded and played from Steam or Bethesda.net launcher.

It also recently launched an update aimed at making it faster and easier for players and friends to jump in and get good together. These new features include the addition of Bots and tutorials, upgraded levelling and reward systems, and other upgrades.

Fallout Shelter announced new platforms and birthday celebrations. It has more than 120 million downloads and is now available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Fallout Shelter is a post-nuclear strategy and simulation experience that puts you in control of a state-of-the-art underground Vault. Build the perfect Vault from a variety of rooms, oversee your community of Vault Dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the Wasteland.

Bethesda is celebrating the third birthday of Fallout Shelter this week, along with the announcement of Fallout 76, with daily in- game giveaways for the next three days.

Starfield is the first new franchise in twenty-five years from the developers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series.

The Elder Scrolls VI is currently in pre-production at Bethesda Game Studios, developers of Skyrim and Fallout 4.

The game studio brings you Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience the largest world ever created in the Fallout universe.

It also announced Reclamation Day, 2102 which takes place twenty-five years after the bombs fall. The Vault Dwellers emerge into post-nuclear America. One can play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s threats.