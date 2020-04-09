Bento Box and Princess Pictures seal first-look deal

Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment and Princess Pictures have signed a first-look animation development deal, with all projects to be fully produced in Australia with local talent and crews. The announcement was jointly made by Bento Box co-founder and CEO Scott Greenberg, and Princess Pictures founder Laura Waters.

All projects will be executive produced by Greenberg, Waters, Bento Box co-founder and president of production Joel Kuwahara and creative director Ben Jones, Princess Pictures’ senior producer Mike Cowap and MD Emma Fitzsimons. Bento Box, which earlier this year hired animation and VFX veteran Brooke Keesling as head of animation talent development, has a first-look arrangement with Fox Entertainment for the US and internationally.

Bento Box’s recent work includes programming on Adult Swim (Lazor Wulf), Apple TV+ (Central Park), Comedy Central (Brickleberry, Legends of Chamberlain Heights), FOX (multiple Emmy-winning Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, upcoming The Great North and Housebroken), HBO Max (recently ordered series The Prince), Hulu (The Awesomes), NBC (The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special), Netflix (Mulligan, Paradise PD, Hoops, The Who Was? Show) and Syfy (Alien News Desk). Additionally, Bento Box has produced music videos with Alicia Keys, Coldplay, LSD, Pharrell and other top artists.

Princess Pictures is known for producing the comedy series of Chris Lilley, including Summer Heights High and Angry Boys. The company also pioneered Wrong Kind of Black, Superwog, adult animation Koala Man, and several ground-breaking documentary series. Besides producing the country’s first Aboriginal sitcom (8MMM), first gay sitcom (Outland) and only comedy opera (The Divorce), Princess continues to develop cutting edge projects in every genre and is thrilled to bring that sensibility to the animation world through the partnership with Bento Box.