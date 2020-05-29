Bengali channel, Star Jalsha to air animated series ‘Oye Golu’ from tomorrow, 30 May

Star Jalsha, Bengali entertainment pay TV channel is going to air animated series Oye Golu from tomorrow, 30 May every Saturday and Sunday at 10 am.

Originally broadcasted on Disney channel, Oye Golu revolves around Adi, a simple young boy,who embarks on various adventures with Golu, his genie friend. However, Golu’s magic spells always go wrong landing the two in trouble.

In keeping its efforts to strengthen the local animation fare on the Disney Kids Network, Disney India launched Oye Golu last year in May. However there wasn’t much marketing around it neither promotions. Along with it, Disney also launched another animated IP – Bhagam Bhag.

Weaving in magic and adventure, Oye Golu looks into the common daily problems faced by kids. Adi’s ambitious plans and Golu’s unpredictable magic often create bigger problems which is surely entertaining and hilarious for kids to enjoy.

After Disney acquired Twentienth Century Fox assets, it has now got control over Fox owned TV network, Star India, which is one of the most wide-spread and fan favourite networks in the country. Leveraging the strength of the regional network and utilising lockdown, there has been cross-airing and dubbed broadcast of popular shows including classics. Earlier this week, Star Jalsha also advertised to be airing Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan in Bengali from 1 June, owing to the enviable ratings DD National enjoyed when it re-ran the classic during lockdown.

Star Jalsha, quite popular in West Bengal and Bangladesh airs family dramas, comedies, reality shows, crime shows, telefilms and cartoon films. It launched its HD feed in 2016. Oye Golu and other Star Jalsha shows are available on Disney+Hotstar.