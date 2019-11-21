Beloved bear, Paddington returns to Nickelodeon with animated preschool series

The adorable bear, Paddington is returning to the screen with a new animated show on Nickelodeon. The new preschool series is titled The Adventures of Paddington.

Airing on Nick Jr. in March 2020, The Adventures of Paddington centers on a younger Paddington as he writes letters to Aunt Lucy celebrating the new things he has discovered through the day’s exciting activities. The series is a Heyday Films and Studio Canal production in association with Copyrights.

Nickelodeon will be airing a holiday presentation of an episode titled Paddington Finds a Pigeon/Paddington and the Chores List, which will air on 20 December. The episode will have Paddington helping an injured bird and nursing him back to health, discovering a new friend in the process who goes by the name of Pigeonton. For the premiere on 20 January, the episode is titled Paddington Finds a Hobby/Paddington and the Stamp, and features Mr. Brown attempting to help Paddington to find a hobby by helping him try and find out what he’s good at.

The Adventures of Paddington (52 X 11’) is directed by Adam Shaw and Chris Drew (Go Jetters, Digby Dragon, Miffy, Q Pootle 5), and developed for television and written by Jon Foster and James Lamont (The Amazing World of Gumball, Cuckoo, Paddington 1 & 2).

The series is executive produced by David Heyman (producer of all eight of the Harry Potter films, Paddington 1 & 2) and Rosie Alison (Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Paddington 1 & 2). The Adventures of Paddington is produced by Karen Davidsen (formerly with Disney and HIT Entertainment) and Simon Quinn (Isle of Dogs, Fantastic Mr. Fox), and co-produced by Rob Silva.