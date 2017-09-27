Becca’s Bunch flies to France and Canada

Multiple award-winning creative production, distribution and licensing company JAM Media has secured major terrestrial deals with France Télévisions and CBC in Canada for its brand new pre-school series Becca’s Bunch (52 x 11’). The show, currently in production, will be presented at MIP Jr for the first time in its completed form.

Nickelodeon has already picked up exclusive broadcast rights to the series in the US and Pay TV rights for the rest of the world, while the series has also been presold to ABC Australia.

Becca’s Bunch will debut mid 2018 with a global roll out planned for later in the year.

Currently in production, Becca’s Bunch centres around Becca, a bird that chirps to her own tune. Her can-do attitude allows her big ideas to take flight on the most fantastical adventures around Wagtail Woods. Becca and her Bunch – Pedro, Russell and Sylvia – boldly go where no bird, worm, squirrel and fox have gone before. The series merges live action, puppetry, 2D and CG animation to create a textured world that the audience will want to reach out and touch.

John Reynolds, Chief Commercial Officer at JAM Media said: “These deals with France Télévisions and CBC Canada offer a fantastic opportunity for Becca to spread her wings in these key territories and underscore the growing appetite for our bold, inventive and adventurous show which is visually and tonally unique.”