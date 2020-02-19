Beautifully animated ‘Children of the Sea’ US trailer sails online

GKIDS and Fathom Events announced that the latest feature from Japan’s STUDIO4°C’s Children of the Sea is coming to select U.S. cinemas this spring.

Directed by Ayumu Watanabe (Space Brothers), featuring a score by award-winning composer and longtime Studio Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro), the beautifully animated Children of the Sea, is adapted from Daisuke Igarashi’s manga of the same name.

The unconventional sketching style, fairy tale abstract drawings and undoubtedly beautiful anime makes the art stand out from others.

The official synopsis to Children of the Sea goes like this:

When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious boys she meets there, Umi and Sora. They were raised by dugongs and hear the same strange calls from the sea as she does. Ruka’s dad and the other adults who work at the aquarium are only distantly aware of what the children are experiencing as they get caught up in the mystery of the worldwide disappearance of the oceans’ fish.