Batman vs Joker: The roles will reverse in DC’s October release

In the most stunning role reversal yet, the infamous psycho of DC Universe Joker is all set to reform and turn into a hero. Renowned artist Sean Gordon Murphy’s Batman: White Knight shows the caped crusader’s greatest nemesis as a good guy. Yes, you heard it right.

Slated to hit the stands in October, Murphy has however given a gist of his miniseries where he intends to alter the age old story of Batman and Joker in a way no one could have ever imagined.

The comic will also feature Batman as the pantomime villain against whom the Joker will lock horns to protect the city! Now that’s unusual.

Giving some insight into the unique story, Murphy says, “We know Joker’s a genius, we know he’s relentless, and we know he can play the crowd, so why not make him a politician?”

“Why not strip away the psychosis and let him challenge Batman unimpeded? And to make it even scarier, what if he did it legally and without breaking any rules so that Batman couldn’t stop him?” he adds.

The imagination definitely is an abstract one, and also one that requires the gall to showcase it to a world which has been enamoured of Batman and Joker in equal measure, and in the way they came. So experimenting with their status involves just as much risk.

The comic is set in a dimension where the Joker isn’t the psychopathic freak who gets under the Dark Knight’s skin. Instead, he’s the ombudsman here. He, along with his love interest Harley Quinn, are protecting the city against Batman. And as a matter of fact, he goes by the name ‘Jack.’

Whilst the comic will definitely breathe new life into the Batman-Joker saga, how will it appeal to the fans is the big question.

Batman: White Knight arrives in stores on 4 October 2017.