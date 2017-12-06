Batman goes all out Ninja in DC’s latest anime style feature

The anime cinematic movies that DC rolls out every couple of months have displayed some of the best 3D animation, whilst entertaining fans. Now, Warner Bros. Japan intends to take it to a whole new level with a different strategy in mind. The company has launched a trailer of their new movie Batman Ninja, which is due to be released in 2018. It is set to release in Japanese theaters and DVD/Blu-ray.

The trailer shares a glimpse of the characters that will feature in the movie along with ‘Lord Batman’. Back and forth fights between Lord Joker, Harley Quinn, Penguin, Two-face and many more. The creators of the movie have added english subtitles to the movie; however the story is delivered through visuals.

It is certain that Joker has taken Batman back in time to medieval Japan, where he lacks access to his gadgets and must find new ways of defeating his foes. Now on a quest to locate the Joker, the bat receives help from the Red hood, Robin, Nightwing and Catwoman. These epic battles are likely to be fought throughout numerous locations across the ancient land of Japan.

This trailer has surprised many fans across the world, while inviting positive reviews and reactions on YouTube. The movie is directed by Jumpei Mizusaki and the animation has been produced by Kamikaze Douga. It’s slated for a 2018 release; WB Japan is yet to announce a specific release date.