Barbie’s birthday has a return gift for women around the globe

Honouring some inspiring women of the present and the past, Barbie’s maker Mattel is all set to make International Women’s Day remarkable. Mattel is happy to introduce two different series of Barbies; Inspiring Women which features historical female figures and a few additions to the Shero line which is named after the inspirational contemporary women.

The new series Inspiring Women from Mattel is honouring the pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson. “The series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before,” Mattel spokeswoman Marissa Beck told a news channel.

Mattel conducted a survey of around eight thousand mothers around the globe to find that 86 per cent of them were worried about the kind of role models the daughters are exposed to.“Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything,” said Barbie’s senior vice president and general manager Lisa McKnight.

The Sheroes line started in 2015 and is proud to add 14 new Barbies to their series. The role models include Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay, Team USA gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim and Team USA bronze medalist fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad, body positivity activist Ashley Graham, prima ballerinas Misty Copeland and Yuan Yuan Tan and 2 Michelin star chef Helene Darroze. Other Shero dolls honour fashion designers, journalists, actresses and entrepreneurs with prominent personalities like the Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin, British boxing champion Nicola Adams, Turkish windsurfing champion Cagla Kubat, Chinese volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi, German fashion designer Leyla Piedayesh, Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa, Polish author and journalist Martyna Wojciechowska, Italian soccer player Sara Gama, Chinese actress and philanthropist Xiaotong Guan and Spanish designer and entrepreneur Vicky Martin Berrocal.

The dolls come with information about their contributions to the society. As there is no specific release day for these dolls, we can just wait in anticipation for these dolls.