‘Bapu’ launches on Disney India on 1 May

Recently, Disney India added 100 hours of fresh content during the lockdown due to COVID-19 given the consumption in the kids sector has seen a significant increase. The kids broadcaster also took up three shows from Cosmos-Maya – Guddu, Bapu and Gadget Guru Ganesha.

Among them, Bapu will be launching on 1 May. Bapu is a first of its kind animated IP inspired by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, which tells the story of a wise elder of a contemporary neighbourhood in the modern world. Bapu and his three monkeys have always endeavoured to help kids face their problems, decide between right and wrong adding a positive spin to adversity.

Earlier Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Mehta said in an official statement, “We are very happy with this development and our heartfelt thanks to Disney India. Both parties have tasted great success earlier with Selfie with Bajrangi and hope that continues.”

Both Guddu and Bapu have been directed by Suhas Kadav, the director of the Motu Patlu franchise.

Cosmos-Maya presently has 18 series on air globally and a 60 per cent market share of the Indian kids’ content market including two of the country’s most popular children’s shows Motu Patlu and Selfie with Bajrangi.