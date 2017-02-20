Bangkok International Digital Content Festival kicks off from 20 to 24 March

After the extremely successful debut in 2016, Bangkok International Digital Content Festival (BIDC) brings a fourth year of ASEAN’s biggest annual digital content event that brings together experts and leading digital content companies from 20 to 24 March, 2017 at the Centara Grand Hotel under the theme “Digital Wonderland”. It is essentially a marketplace for business matching, networking, showcasing, co-producing, selling, buying and distributing digital content in animation, games, characters, CG and VFX, and e-learning.

This event is not only a great chance for networking but it will also showcase of Thailand’s leading digital artists and industry recognition awards in 2016. There are also professional seminars featuring renowned digital experts and the first ever game job fair in Southeast Asia.

BIDC is the best opportunity to explore possible collaborations and extend partnerships with Thailand’s leading digital content companies and to experience first-hand, the best-in-class products and services Thailand has to offer. BIDC provides comfortable one-on-one business matching sessions as well as numerous social networking opportunities.

xyz_twap : 1

