‘Baahubali’ Hindi version writer to pen Hindi dialogues for ‘Black Panther’

The official Hindi trailer for Black Panther has been released.

Disney India has roped in writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir to script the dialogues for the Hindi version of Black Panther.

Speaking of this association, Muntashir said, “When Disney India approached me to script the Hindi dialogues for Black Panther’s dubbed version, I was extremely excited, not just as a writer but also as a fan. Of what I have watched so far, Black Panther has a very unique and intriguing plot. For a writer it’s always challenging to add local context to the dialogues without losing the original essence. I’ m very thrilled to be part of the Marvel Universe.”

Manoj, who is known for his work as lyricist and dialogue writer on the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has been brought on board to recreate the action and dialogues in the movie’s Hindi version as well.

“Given the excitement surrounding the release of Black Panther in India, as well as its direct connect with Avengers: Infinity War, it was paramount for us to ensure that all localisation efforts on the movie worked towards enhancing the movie’s appeal and at the same time retain the essence of the film,” said Disney India executive director and head (studio entertainment) Bikram Duggal. “Manoj Muntashir was our instinctive choice to bring alive the magnificence and mysticism of Black Panther in its Hindi version. We intend to make the Hindi version as appealing as the English version to its respective audience.”

Black Panther hits the theatres ‪on 16 February 2018 and will release in English and Hindi in IMAX 3D, 3D and 4D formats.