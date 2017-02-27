‘Baahubali: Battle Of The Bold’ comic launched on the Graphic POP app

Last year it was announced that the mega blockbuster movie, Baahubali would be getting a comic treatment and finally the wait is over. Graphic India, Arka Mediaworks and acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, announced the release of, “Baahubali: Battle Of The Bold,” an exclusive new digital comic available for free this week, only on the Graphic Pop app available in Google Play for all Android devices.

“Graphic India has been the leading force in original comics and animation for India. I am thrilled to be working with them to finally bring our fans this untold story of Baahubali which will reveal new insights about the characters from the film in a story about an epic tournament that shaped Prince Baahubali’s life early on,” said acclaimed filmmaker and Baahubali creator, S.S. Rajamouli.

Baahubali : Battle Of The Bold, takes place years before the events of the film. This never before seen story showcases a younger Baahubali and Bhallaladeva taking part in an epic and deadly tournament of champions, competing against fearsome warriors from around the world. At stake is the honor of Sivagami and the kingdom of Mahishmati. The price for failure? Death! The comic book adventure is an essential new piece to the Baahubali story.

“Baahubali has redefined Indian cinema and created a world that transcends the movie screen and can embrace its fans with experiences across comics, animation and games,” added Graphic India, co-founder and CEO, Sharad Devarajan. “As a gift to all the fans of the film, this new Baahubali adventure is available for free to everyone this week through the Graphic POP app on Google Play.”

“We are excited to continue to expand our partnership with Graphic India to release this new Baahubali digital comic experience,” commented Arka Mediaworks, CEO, Shobu Yarlagadda. “The quality of this first Baahubali graphic novel captures the high visual art and storytelling that we are sure will appeal to both the fans of the film as well as to comic book readers across the country.”

In addition to the new comics, Graphic India and Arka are also working on a larger animated series event, entitled, “Baahubali: The Lost Legends,” which is in production and was recently announced in partnership with Amazon Prime Video.