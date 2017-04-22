‘Baahubali 2’ trailer recreated by the grain of sand

The epic tale of love, jealousy, betrayal, loyalty and war which left us trailing with its mysterious end is only five days away from hitting theatres with its conclusion; unravelling the secret and the untold stories of the past. While the saga – Baahubali has garnered fans in millions, it has also made way into the hearts of artists, one of them being the sand artist, speed-painter and sculptor Sarvam Patel.

Sarvam Patel recreated the trailer of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion using the sand art technique. A lot of artists have done sand art on Baahubali. So what makes Patel’s work so unique? Watch the clip to know why.

Not that difficult to figure out, is it? The sand art, which took six to seven days for Patel to complete, is in perfect synchronisation with the trailer. With the background music of the trailer, the visuals fall exactly in place. When you see the sand art created in the video, you can very instantly recognise every frame as these are the slow motion frames from the movie trailer. A woman’s hand taking the oath, touching the feet of a woman (who is probably Shivagami) for blessings, Katappa placing the foot of a child on his head and also the image that is stuck in all our heads since the end of the first film – Katappa backstabbing Baahubali with his sword and killing him, every scene is depicted beautifully by Patel. He then produces the portrait shots of Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena.

Since Baahubali: The Beginning was out, Patel wanted to be a part of the story in some way. He decided then that he will be a part of it when the sequel comes out. “If such great movies are being made in India, I thought I should pay a tribute to them in some way,” shares Patel, who has been practising sand art animation since last five to six years. Artists perceive things differently than others, he thinks.

Some intricate details like blood dripping off the palm, design on the saree border, tilaks on the foreheads of Baahubali and Devasena, Bhallaldeva’s chariot and beards of the men are crafted meticulously. The art also includes Dharma Productions and AA Films logo in the beginning and Baahubali’s font in the end.

“I knew that if there is anything that will take me to the top of this world, then it is my art,” Patel believes. Having an inclination towards fine arts since childhood, this young artist has opened his own academy and trains over 500 artists. He has always wanted to create sand arts which are realistic and people can connect with instantly. This drove him to create Baahubali 2’s art. “Since Baahubali is so close to people’s hearts, I wanted to give them something that they can rejoice it in within two minutes,” says Patel, who has also produced a sand art video for Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

His art maintains complete essence of the trailer and is an excellent tribute to the story. Such artworks coming out only weeks before the release only complement the building curiosity of the audience. Now, we look forward to such pieces as much as to the movie.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is set to hit the theatres on 28 April, 2017.