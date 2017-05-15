‘Baahubali 2’ touches Rs 1400-crore mark; ‘Dangal’ reaches Rs 382 crore in China

We saw it coming. The uproar and buzz around Baahubali 2 were too immense to ignore. What really took us by surprise was the speed with which it happened; and now it is a phenomenon.

It did not take too long for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to zip up the box-office ladder. In a span of only 10 days, this VFX-heavy sequel broke all box-office records to become the highest grossing Indian film worldwide, with a collection of Rs 1000 crore ($150 million).

And now, it has grossed Rs 1400 crore at the worldwide box office in a span of only 17 days since its release. It will not take it long to touch the 1500 crore mark, or the Rs 2000 crore signpost, who knows? There is no stopping this saga.

Indian film industry tracker and social media strategist Ramesh Bala tweeted:

#Baahubali2 16 Days WW Box office: India: Nett : ₹ 855 cr Gross : ₹ 1090 Cr Overseas: Gross: ₹ 240 cr Total: ₹ 1,330 cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2017

S.S. Rajamouli’s great epic raced past Aamir Khan’s PK (Rs 743 crore) at the worldwide box-office with easily more than Rs 800 crore in two weeks. It is also sprinted past the previous Bollywood all time blockbusters Dangal (Rs 495 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 422 crore) at the domestic box-office.

The Hindi version of the Prabhas-starrer made Rs 128 crore over the first weekend and Rs 80.75 crore over the second weekend in India. The worldwide collection of the Hindi version had reached Rs 508 crore in the first 10 days.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has been made at a budget of Rs 250 crore, has earned more than Rs 100 crore in US theatres alone, making it the first Indian film to do so. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:

Meanwhile, Dangal is breaking records at the Chinese box office. Within the first six days since its release, it earned Rs 21.88 crore in China, having grossed Rs 889.75 crore at the worldwide box office. It then escalated to Rs 382.46 crore in a matter of 10 days. The film is inching towards the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

#Dangal @ #China Box office: 1st Week: $27.15 M 2nd Weekend: $32.46 M Total (10 Days): $59.61 M [₹ 382.46 Crs] – Excellent! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 15, 2017

Now, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming blockbuster titles like the Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight, Amir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and the Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 can set new benchmarks.