‘Baahubali 2’ headed for record-breaking business at Chinese market in July

S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion gained staggering numbers at the global box office since its release on 28 April, 2017, and there is a new story every week of it breaking records, creating new ones and then breaking those too.

The VFX-heavy sequel‘s Hindi dubbed version has become the first movie to cross the Rs 500-crore mark (in India). At the worldwide box office, it is about to cross the Rs 1,600 crore mark making it one step closer to the Rs 2,000 crore club.

After creating history in the Indian cinema, the Prabhas-starrer is gearing for a grand release in China towards the end July this year, DNA reported. Baahubali 2 has already been released in several countries overseas and has become the highest earning Indian film there. Now, it is time for this Indian epic to enthral the Chinese audience.

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 6,000 screens in China and the makers are aiming for a larger release of the sequel. It’s been reported that the filmmakers have chosen to dub the film in Mandarin instead of sub-titling it for the Chinese audience. The film will have a new international version as well, which is being edited by the same Hollywood editor who previously worked on Baahubali: The Beginning, Vincent Tabaillon (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk).

Arka Media Works business development head Kishore Kedari said, “It will be the next Indian film after Dangal to release in China, and we are excited about its possibilities. Dangal has done record business in China and its exemplary response has upped the quotient for Indian films.”

Amir Khan’s Dangal has already created waves at the Chinese box-office and has become the first Indian film to enter the Rs 1000-crore mark in China. As per trade experts, Baahubali 2 is very likely to create history in China too.