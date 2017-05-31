Axis Animation partners with design and film production company, Jumbla

Axis Animation, creator of high-end genre animation for video game, film, television, theme parks and beyond, has partnered with design and film production company Jumbla in Melbourne to enhance its service offering, adding high-end motion graphics to the mix.

Jumbla’s most prominent project in partnership with Axis comprises of 12 design-led videos that blend motion graphics and animation for Microsoft’s Forza Motorsport 6 expansion packs, NASCAR and Apex. Each video speeds through a different period of racing — the high-velocity visuals rushing from the scratchy sepia of early head-to-heads through the neon-tinged vector lines of the 80s, and into the slick painterly visuals of modern rubber-burning drifters.

Axis Animation, executive producer, Debbie Ross comments, “Jumbla’s design and motion graphics skillset is first-rate. Working in partnership with the studio, we can add this beautifully imaginative, design-led discipline to the Axis offering, meaning even more versatile, varied, and wide-ranging work from our studio.”

Axis Animation’s relationship with Jumbla vastly deepens the available talent pool at the studio. Axis can tap into Jumbla’s group of talented motion graphics specialists, utilising their skillset to deliver design-led content of a different yet complementary nature to Axis’ traditional output.

Jumbla has provided design and motion graphics services on a number of other Axis projects, including work on Mattel’s Monster High, Amazon Studios and The Bureau of Magic’s Lost in Oz, Netflix’s Kiss Me First, and cinematics for Grey Box’s Grey Goo. Jumbla also worked on a title sequence for BBC Three’s Clique.

Jumbla, head of production, Steve Bradshaw says, “We work in close collaboration with the Axis team, almost as an extension of their team of talented artists. By leveraging our specialist creative toolset, we can bring even more flair to the excellent projects Axis is already working on.”

Jumbla is an award-winning, design-driven production studio specialising in 2D / 3D animation and motion graphics. Its clients include the BBC, MTV and ESPN. It has won numerous awards, including accolades from The Webby Awards, Bass Awards, AVPA, and One Screen New York.

Axis Animation works on numerous high-profile narrative expansions in video games and Axis Animation is part of Axis Studios alongside axisVFX and Flaunt Productions. The studio is renowned for its work on 2011’s Dead Island trailer. Since then it has worked with clients such as Riot Games, Ubisoft, and Microsoft. Recent engagements include Halo 5: Guardians and the Destiny: Rise of Iron trailer.