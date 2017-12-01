‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to release in India a week prior to its release in the U.S.A.

With the first official trailer of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, the film has set the stage on fire – creating an unprecedented buzz across fans and movie goers. In just 24 hours, Avengers: Infinity War has become the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views!

To celebrate all things Marvel and the much-awaited epic super hero battle, Indian audiences will get to watch Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War one week before its U.S.A. release. The much-awaited Marvel movie is slated to release in India on April 27, 2018.



The Avengers finally prepare for an all out war against Thanos. The brutal villain commands an atrocious army set for global invasion, whilst having two of the five infinity stones at his disposal. The defenders of earth in the likes of like Dr. Strange, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther and the original saviours from the previous Avengers movies are all set to defend the human realm.