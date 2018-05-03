‘Avengers: Infinity War’ soars to $800 millions worldwide collections

From the pre-booking sales for the movie, one could have seen this coming. The tremors were felt when it registered more advance ticket sales than the last eight MCU movies combined. But now that Avengers: Infinity War has finally opened in cinemas, records are being shattered to smithereens.

Latest box-office reports suggests the movie has grossed $808 million worldwide, surpassing Guardian of the Galaxy‘s lifetime collections of $770 million. And it’s been only six days since the release!

Infinity War made history on the opening day when it witnessed the greatest opening weekend of all time, storming to $250 million domestically – eclipsing the $247.9 million by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The international market grossed another $380 million, racking up a total of $630 million. Moreover, it’s yet to release in China and Russia.

The MCU blockbuster marks the culmination of 10 years of the franchise, and the fans have been all agog about watching the earth’s mightiest heroes tiff with the biggest enemy in Thanos that they’ve ever battled. Although we still have an Avengers 4 lined-up next summer, Infinity War heralds the beginning of the end of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also possibly, many of our beloved heroes.

Within a week of the release, it has soared to ninth in the table of the highest earners in the MCU, and given the pace of its collections, it’s also predicted to beat Force Awakens as the fastest movie to hit the elusive $1 billion mark.

Based on Marvel comics, Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, and now running in theatres.