‘Avengers: Infinity War’ gives us the first glimpse of its filming

The Avengers. Guardians of the Galaxy. Spider-Man. Doctor Strange. They’re all together in Avengers: Infinity War– the culmination epic of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, against the ultimate supervillain Thanos. How would it be like? Take a dekko at the recently released video by Marvel, of the first look at Avengers: Infinity War, behind the scenes.

The video starts off with providing a brief of the history of the Infinity Stones: “before creation itself, there were six singularities.” Eventually, the universe exploded into existence, and the remnants of these systems were forged into concentrated ingots- Infinity Stones. According to Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wiki, the Infinity Stones are six immensely powerful objects created by the Cosmic Entities, and are tied to different aspects of the universe. “Each of the stones possesses unique capabilities that have been enhanced and altered by various alien civilizations through the millennia.”

It then cuts to the massive set on the day one of the shoot i.e. 23 January, 2017 wherein we can observe a huge set-up covered with green chroma screen. The video features Chris Prat (Star-Lord), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron-Man) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) standing together, talking about their experience of the beginning of the end of the saga. While Prat finds it “pretty unbelievable”, the young Holland talks about how he went to watch the first Avengers with one of his best mates but had never dreamt of “being” in one these movies playing Spider-Man. “I feel like I’m on the top of the world, because this is just mind-blowing.”

Kevin Feige, boss of Marvel Studios, who is also featured in the video, speaks of building a cinematic universe at Marvel Studios, looking at the bigger picture and relating things across movies, across years. “Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe that started in May 2008 with Iron Man,” Feige says. The most important thing in the Infinty War will be “making it (all the movies) come together.” The face-off with Thanos was being set up since The Avengers.

“How do you do that in a way that’s unexpected that pits the Avengers, (who are) more powerful than anyone they’ve ever faced and yet make them completely unprepared to face him? Well, tear them apart,” Feige says. “That’s why we did Civil War before Infinity War” Avengers: Infinty War Director, Anthony Russo said that the end of Civil War was set up for the future films.

The video also talks about the cold war between Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, Tony’s internal battles and his endeavour to save the world. “Thanos shows us why he the biggest, the best, the baddest villain that we’ve ever had. And the most frightening villain that the Avengers have ever faced,” says Feige. There are also interviews with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who will create a “combustible, exciting and massive scale adventure”.

What will keep us on the edge is the scenario of the Avengers meeting the Guardians. The makers are trying to create a Marvel film that no one has ever seen before. And with a copious amount of buzz around the film, we expect nothing less.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theatres on 4 May, 2018.