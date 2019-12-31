‘Avengers’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ team up in ‘Empyre’ comic

Marvel Entertainment officially announced Empyre, a comic book storyline teaming the Avengers and the Fantastic Four as they stand against an oncoming alien invasion. In a press release, Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski described the event as “One of the most incredible science-fiction sagas Marvel has ever put to page!”

The event series co-written by Al Ewing and Dan Slott with art by Valerio Schiti, will be launched in April. “The story grows out of a number of key Marvel stories including the Kree/Skrull War, the Celestial Madonna Saga, the origin of the Young Avengers, and a bunch of others,” explained Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort in the announcement video for the project. Specifically, it grows out of Incoming!, the holiday issue Marvel released in comic book stores and digitally last week, which introduces Teddy Altman, the Young Avenger known as Hulkling, a Kree-Skrull hybrid who has finally united the two alien races after years of constant conflict.

Avengers/Fantastic Four: Empyre No. 1 will be released in April 2020.