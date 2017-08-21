ASUS ROG Masters 2017: India and South Asia Qualifiers and Finale conclude in Bengaluru

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) hosted the ROG Masters 2017 – India and South Asia qualifiers and the finals on 20 August, 2017 at The Lalit, Bengaluru. The two games played were Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, the tournament was divided into four continents – (APAC) Asia Pacific, Americas, China and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). India, Bangladesh, and Sri-Lanka form the South-Asia group under APAC.

Entity Gaming and Team Signify emerged as the coveted winner for CS:GO and Dota 2 respectively at the tournament. The South Asia finale was organised in Bengaluru with an attractive prize pool of INR 10,00,000. The winners advanced to the APAC regional qualifiers, the finale of which will be held in Bangkok in October 2017. One winning team from each of the region will then proceed to the grand finale in Singapore in November 2017. ROG Masters 2017 will feature over 20 top professional teams from across the globe and offer a prize pool of US $500,000.



The Indian qualifier was divided into two segments – Offline India Qualifier (Qualifier #1) and India Open Online (Qualifier #2). The offline qualifier had an aggregate of 16 cafes across 8 cities which hosted the tournament from 8 -25 July. Post that, there was the India Online Open (Qualifier #2) which commenced on 27 July 2017.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) also unveiled Zephyrus at the ROG Masters 2017. Touted as the world’s slimmest gaming laptop powered by a seventh Generation Intel Core i7 (Kaby Lake) processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics with Zephyrus, features the Windows 10 Creators Update, which improves the performance of PC games via the all new Windows Game Mode and makes it easier to perform native game-streaming with Beam, Microsoft’s streaming service. Priced at INR 2,99,990/-, the 15.6-inch Zephyrus features an ultra-slim profile and ultra-smooth gaming visuals, equipped with a 120Hz display that enables smooth gaming at a true 120Hz frame rate.