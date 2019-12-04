Assam’s first 3D animation film to be screened at San Francisco film festival

The first 3D animation film of Assam, titled A Blind Dog is selected for screening at the Cine Next Festival section in Bay Area South Asian Film Festival 2019, San Francisco.

Produced by Axl Hazarika, and directed and animated by Riyan Hazarika, A Blind Dog is the real-life-based story of the relationship between a musician and his blind dog. The animation conveys a special and heartfelt message about the presence of strong emotional bonds with animals outside the realm of human relations.

“We are thankful to all for your support so far in our journey of official selection it more than 50 prestigious international film festivals,” Axl Hazarika said in a message to the media. Hazarika has also composed the music for the film.

The film so far has been selected at 29th Istanbul International Short Film Festival, 126th APA Convention, 60th International Petersburg Festival Film, Cardiff International Film Festival, and Golden Peak Film Festival among others.

A Blind Dog is the first 3D animation film from Assam officially certified and censored by the Central Board of Film Certification, India and is scheduled to be released in the country soon.