Asia’s largest content creation festival ‘India Film Project’ is back with a two day jamboree!

Looking to do something on this long weekend? Then here’s your chance to spice it up!

The India Film Project brings to you Asia’s largest content creation festival at Nehru Centre in Worli, Mumbai on 30 September and 1 October 2017, from 10 am to 10 pm.

There are over 25 conversations planned along with more than 11 workshops and master classes on film making and its aspects.

It is a delightful amalgamation of the web and Bollywood coming together and discussing the ins and outs of how the entertainment industry works top to bottom.

Sounds like one of its kind festival, doesn’t it? So anyone who loves to read, act or even film, shouldn’t miss this opportunity.

India Film Project is a film-making competition being conducted since last seven years and this festival is also accompanied by the screening of the winning films of the competition where you also get to witness the upcoming talent.

In the conversations, celebrities like Ashutosh Gowariker (director of Lagaan), Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Kunal Kapoor, Irshad Kamil, Anjum Rajabali (screenwriter of Ghulam, Pukar, Rajneeti and Chakravyuh), Shruti Madan, Carry Minati, Harsh Beniwal, Jose Covaco, Nidhi Bisht and 60 more stars from Bollywood and web are going to address the audience.

Along with this, the festival will also witness 11 workshops and master classes. There are workshops from actors preparing to writing for the web about pitching your story and much more.

How could you skip such a star-studded event?

Also, they have a flea and activity zone with the funkiest, coolest products and amazing activities to enjoy yourself along with your buddies.

Book your tickets now and do not miss the chance to witness the movie mania!