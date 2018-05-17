Asian Animation Summit 2018 heads to Seoul

Kidscreen has announced that this year’s seventh annual Asian Animation Summit (AAS) will take place in Seoul, South Korea from 28 to 30 November.

The summit is designed for producers of the animation genre who are interested in co-producing projects with partners in Asia-Pacific countries, as well as broadcasters, distributors and investors from the region and beyond with almost 250 attendees anticipated to participate in the event.

Over the course of the three day event, 24 projects from Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, China and elsewhere in Asia-Pacific that are new to the market and looking for financing and partners, will be showcased. Each day will begin with a highly informative panel discussion focusing on a different type of co-production model at play in the region.

Roughly 50 per cent of projects that debuted at the first four AAS events have since gone into production, including well-known series such as Bottersnikes & Gumbles (2012), Kuu Kuu Harajuku (2013), Wonderballs (2012) and Balloon Barnyard (2014).

88 per cent of producers who have presented projects at AAS, report that they met broadcast and financing partners at the event and 95 per cent of them said, attending AAS has helped them establish important relationships with international producers.

The 2018 Asian Animation Summit is owned and produced by Kidscreen, with support from- KOCCA (hosting partner, Korea); MDEC (presenting partners , Malaysia); BEKRAF (Indonesia); Create NSW and Screen Queensland (supporting partners, Australia); DITP (Thailand) and ASIFA (China).