‘Article 15’ gears up to set the screens ablaze

Zee Music Company dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Article 15, starring Badhai Ho fame Ayushmann Khurrana who will be playing a cop.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Zeeshan Ayub. Produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works, the movie is based on the socio-political situation of India, the lives of police officers are followed.

In a country where discrimination is everywhere, whether related to race or caste, the officers embark on a journey of acceptance and change.

The movie is set to have a fair amount of VFX too. Speaking to AnimationXpress, Pixel Digital Studio (one of the VFX studio associated with the project) CEO Ankur Sachdev said, “The movie is going to be a take on the Indian political scenario. Ayushman Khurana has done a promising job”

The trailer features Ayushmann as a policeman finding out about the case of two girls who get raped and killed for asking a raise in their wage as they belong to the so-called lower caste. It is a really impressive trailer and will make you curious to watch the movie.

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about the prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The movie releases on 28 June 2019. We will keep you updated on the VFX aspect of the movie.