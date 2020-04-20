‘Artemis Fowl’ gets premiere date on Disney+

Disney+ has slotted a premiere date for Artemis Fowl, Disney’s family adventure film based on the best-selling YA book by Eoin Colfer. The movie is directed by Kenneth Branagh and features newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Twelve-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, sets out in a desperate attempt to save his father, who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization — the amazingly advanced world of fairies — and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan — so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Artemis Fowl’s release is actually being delayed again because it’s new streaming release is coming two-weeks after what would have been its theatrical release date. Artemis Fowl will now be available to stream on Disney+ starting June 12.