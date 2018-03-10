Appu’s Yogic Elephant travels to Indonesia

Recently at the B2B event enTTech, a deal was signed between India’s Appu Series and Indonesia’s Virgo Permata Film (VPF). Appu Series director Sanjay Raheja signed the deal with VPF president director Ina Cahyaningsih.

Appu Series’popular show Appu – The Yogic Elephant will now be available in Indonesia as well. 52 episodes of 11 minutes will be telecast on free TV in Indonesia for two years.

Appu – The Yogic Elephant is the story of a baby elephant who, with deep concentration, can use magical powers. In the series, Appu and his friends – a little girl named Neena and her pet dog Tiger – solve problems, learn about the world and even travel the globe in search of knowledge and adventure.

Appu Series director Sanjay Raheja commented, “It is great to see Appu Series content which is available on YouTube, go to TV in India and other countries.”

enTTech was held on 7 and 8 March at Sahara Star, Mumbai.