Apolo Films begins production of ‘Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds’

Dogtanian, Juliette, Pip, the Muskehounds are back in animation!

After finishing all the pre-production stages of the feature film Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds at their studios in Navarra, Apolo Films has started the production of the animated version of the well-known television series of the same name for the big screen. Its worldwide popular characters are all set to return to star in a new and frenetic adventure.

Aimed at audiences of all ages, Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds offers, an attractive mix of action, comedy and romance with the adventures around the young and inexperienced Gascon who arrives in Paris with a goal to join the body of Muskehounds of His Majesty the King, over an hour and a half length.

With a spectacular staging and a precise historical setting, the film includes the participation of Claudio Biern Boyd, creator of the series Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds (besides other great animation classics such as David, the Gnome and Around the World with Willy Fog), and well-known American screenwriter Douglas Langdale, on whose original script the new screenplay has been written, along with his team (Puss in Boots, The Book of Life, Kung Fu Panda and so on).

The preproduction of Dogtanian and the Three Muskehounds was carried out entirely in the studio that Apolo Films opened last year in Navarra with the support of SODENA, NICDO and Navarra Film Commission in which a great professional team has worked that include – Paco Sáez (Capture the Flag, Planet 51, Tad Jones 2), director of storyboard, and Toni García, director of the feature film (The Invisible Man, Zoobabu, Invizimals).