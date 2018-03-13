Anurag Khurana steps down as Riot Games country manager (India)

Anurag Khurana has moved on from the post of Country Manager (India) Riot Games India. Khurana took to a social media platform to announce the development. He wrote,

“Effective February, I have moved on from Riot. My tenure at Riot India was short, but during this time I had the good fortune of working with some of the best gaming talent and professionals, both at Riot and in the League community in India.



I would like to thank the community for the support and enthusiasm they displayed during my tenure and I hope to see the same enthusiasm going forward.

More power to the team that I leave behind.

GLHF”

Khurana had joined the company in January of 2017 when Riot Games set up shop in the country. It is yet to be revealed who would be filling his spot in the company, which is famed for its MOBA, League of Legends. Prior to joining Riot Games, Khurana served as an executive director of Newgen Holding, an ICT solution provider for Smart Cities.