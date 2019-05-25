Animiz launches its desktop animation software for Windows users

Animiz Software announced the launch of its new desktop animation software for all Windows users. The launch comes at the right time when Windows users need professional software that can design eloquent animated video presentations through their desktops. The desktop animation software is free to download and has plenty of enhanced tools and features that are easy to use. Marketers, educators and entrepreneurs can utilise this software in their video marketing strategies and e-learning tutorials by creating captivating animated presentations for use both online and offline.

“Our desktop animation software for Windows is versatile and can be used by most industries. After careful consideration and research, we have launched the software with powerful and improved features for Windows users. They can design new projects from PowerPoint files, or use the online animation templates provided to turn their ideas into vivid video animations. Our editors help them replace, add and adjust content as they desire,” said Animiz manager Jason Chan.

The newly launched desktop animation software has updated features that help to amplify the viewing experience for the audiences. Quality and interactive animation videos can be created using facets such as WordArt to enhance expressions. Users who need to stimulate their branding and engage their audiences have access to all the tools they need to accomplish their marketing goals. Animiz also provides various shapes that help to strengthen the persuasion of users’ concepts.

“The reason we developed this software was to help Windows users access our technology with ease. We value users’ experience, so we provided the software to make it easy for them to work on their desktops. They can download our software and work easily from the comfort of their homes or offices and save their work on their Windows devices. Our technology gives them full control of their creations, and they can customize them with effects like background music and other multimedia enhancements to make the presentations entertaining while remaining informative,” continued Chan.

The Animiz desktop animation software provides built-in features such as folders in a timeline where users can store various elements that can be modified to make their creations more appealing. The folders help to group all the elements together and later move them in a canvas as grouped objects. Users can still edit, adjust, change or modify the elements according to how they want them to appear. Animiz also offers various publishing and sharing options to help users boost their projects’ exposure across platforms.