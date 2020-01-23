Animation studio Salamandra.uk CEO Christine MacKay named in UK’s Top 100 Female Entrepreneurs

Animation studio Salamandra.uk CEO Christine MacKay has gained a position in the f-entrepreneur’s #ialso Top 100 list, which celebrates the UK’s inspirational and multi-achieving female entrepreneurs.

The aim of f:Entrepreneur is to showcase multi-achieving women like MacKay in the #ialso100, to provide lessons of challenge and success for all small business founders – both men and women.

The campaign is built around a programme of content, stories and events including roundtables, Q&A sessions and panels as well as larger all-day events throughout the year. This year the campaign will be holding its biggest ever event in London in the week leading up to International Women’s Day.

On being nominated, Christine said, “It’s humbling to be included on f-entrepreneur’s Top 100 Female Entrepreneurs, amongst such inspirational women! It’s a great opportunity to connect and to learn from one another.”

MacKay, who has had a varied career spanning multiple countries and industries, has been recognised for both her business accomplishments as well as her dynamic journey.

Falling in love with animation as an impressive medium for B2B visual communications, MacKay started Salamandra.uk, an animation and design studio, back in 2014. Since then, Salamandra.uk now has two studios, based in Eton and Dundee, and works with brands in 17 industries.

Talking about her career success, MacKay added, “You’ve got to find something that people want, that you are passionate about, where you and your team can shine and always go over and above what is expected. Animation is like ice-cream. Mentioning either of them will make people’s eyes light up. In B2B, animation is the modern version of a jingle – remember those from your childhood that if you still sing, you can still remember the brand? That’s powerful branding!”

MacKay continues to pioneer the business, as well as sharing her expertise to help other aspiring professionals. Most recently, she was a live-stream panellist for the Royal Television Society (RTS), sharing her tips on how to get ahead in Animation and was asked to be a London Regional Judge for the RTS Student Television Awards 2020 at Channel 4.

f:Entrepreneur founder Michelle Ovens MBE mentioned, “I am delighted to reveal f:Entrepreneur’s second annual #ialso Top 100; the trailblazers demonstrating that entrepreneurialism is a space being reinvented by women.

The stories of these women are incredibly inspirational and reach outside the traditional bounds of business, including a number of cancer survivors and carers, amongst many other people who do so much more than their day job.

This is a campaign that highlights the work of incredible women, but it is not only aimed at inspiring other women. This is for men too; showing everyone that even in the toughest situations in life, it is entrepreneurs who are the people that not only survive but thrive, creating purposeful small businesses and supporting their communities every day.”