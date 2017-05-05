Animation Masters Summit 2017 kicks off today, here’s the complete list of speakers and session

Toonz Media’s Animation Masters Summit 2017 is all ready to kick-off from today, 5 May. Here is a list of the speakers and the topics they are going to talk about:

Keyur Patel (Fuse Global, founder and chairman) will have an interactive session with the audience .

A dynamic visionary in the digital realm, Keyur Patel has led the investments and turnarounds for brands like Inktomi and Maxtor; and incubated and ran a number of successful companies like NDTV, India TV, Netflix, Amazon, PayPal, Lions Gate and over 160 more. A long time TV and film investor in Hollywood, he owns investments in two of the largest film studios.

Ronojoy Chakraborty ( Sony YAY! , VP and programming head) will take a session on ‘Developing Concepts for the Indian Market’ .

Apart from being the producer of Eenadu Regional Network for five years and creating and curating content at Nickelodeon for 10 years, Ronojoy Chakraborty is an independent creator and writer by passion. He has been creative director for over 850 episodes of locally produced animation products.

Anjum Rajabali (renowned screenwriter) will speak about ‘Indian Mythology and its Relevance to Modern Screenwriting’ .

Veteran screenwriter for the last 25 years, Anjum Rajabali has written for some of the most popular films like Drohkaal, Pukar, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ghulam and Rajneeti. In 2004, he conceived the Screenplay Writing Department at the Film and TV Institute of India and has also been the founder-head of screenwriting at Whistling Woods International, Mumbai.

Lauren Glaubach (YouTube Family & Learning, head of programming) will give insights on ‘Fundamentals of a Creative Strategy on YouTube’ .

Lauren Glaubach has been in the media and entertainment industry her entire career. She has worked with brands like The Walt Disney Company and ESPN in strategic business development and brand management roles.

Dong-Su Jung (ICONIX Entertainment, director of new business division) will share the ‘Secret Behind the Digital Success Story of Tayo The Little Bus’ .

Currently the director of business at ICONIX Entertainment, Dong-Su Jung has worked as the marketing director of a gaming company in Korea and also played instrumental roles in the marketing and advertising activities for some of the most celebrated brands.

V.A. Shrikumar Menon (PUSH Integrated Communications, founder CMD and creative head) will take a session on ‘Local Brands, Global Dreams’ .

Shrikumar Menon works with brands that are household names today and is associated with the most iconic names of Indian cinema, having created ads with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Mammootty, Nagarjuna, Akshay Kumar and many others. He is currently working on his next feature film Mahabharat.

Amy Blair (YouTube Family & Learning, programming manager) will conduct a session on ‘YouTube Kids and Why Global Communities Matter’ .

Currently working as a programming manager of YouTube Kids headquarters in North California, Amy Blair has held pivotal positions in a variety of digital formats including books, apps, gaming, video etc. At YouTube Kids, she focuses on the content strategy for the app.

Abhijit Avasthi (Sideways Consulting, founder) will conduct a seminar on the topic ‘Here, There, Everywhere: Looking for Inspiration’ .

As a national creative director of Ogilvy & Mather, Abhijit Avasthi has helped build brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Fevicol, Asian Paints, Google, Star TV, Tata Sky etc. His recently launched company Sideways Consulting is a creative problem-solving outfit that aims to infuse right-brain thinking into every aspect of business.

John McKenna (One Animation, studio head) will speak on ‘Why Care About Money? The film-maker’s journey’ .

John McKenna has been in the animation industry for over 25 years, heading animation studios and making animated feature films. He has headed the Walt Disney Company’s London studio, Warner Bros’ Feature Animation division in London and 20th Century Fox Animation Studios in USA.

Apart from the sessions, Legend of Indian Animation, Bhimsain Khurana, will also be honoured with lifetime achievement award in the animation industry.