Animated film ‘Cupid’ starring Justin Bieber expands its team with Michael Gracey and Mike Vukadinovich

Mythos Studios’ debut animated film, Cupid brings screenwriter Mike Vukadinovich (Rememory, Runaways, Kidding) and executive producer Michael Gracey (Rocketman; director, The Greatest Showman) on board. They join previously announced helmer Pete Candeland.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael and Mike to the Cupid family. They bring the highest levels of imagination, brain power and execution to everything they do, and they have always been a personal source of inspiration for me,” said Candeland.

Marvel Studios’ founding chairman David Maisel teamed up with music industry executive Scooter Braun to build two animated cinematic universes, and launched Mythos Studios. One of the animated cinematic universes they are looking to build is being called MythosVerse, and this series of films will be built on the characters and legends of Greek and Roman mythology, which will be launched with a musical called Cupid, which will star Justin Bieber as Cupid. The film was beforehand developed by author Carlos Kotkin from a narrative adaptation by Maisel.

Vukadinovich has been tapped to write a screenplay for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2, while Gracey is set to direct Lionsgate/Avi Arad’s live-action Naruto.