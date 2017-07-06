Animated adventure series ‘Olobob Top’ launches on UK’s CBeebies

Olobob Top is a brand new animated show for CBeebies, launching on Monday, 17 July 2017 at 9.25 am and 1.25 pm on weekdays.

Created by animation director-producer Steve Smith and author-illustrator Leigh Hodgkinson, Olobob Top features the vocal talents of Stephen Mangan (Episodes, Postman Pat, Green Wing).

The 52 x 5-minute series follows the wonderful adventures of three child-voiced characters – Tib, Lalloo and Bobble – living in a huge forest with their friends. Their world is made of shapes, and each story sees them head to the Olobob Top where they use shapes to build new characters that come to life and join them on their problem-solving adventures. Focusing on creative play and imagination, Olobob Top shows young children that there is no limit to what they too can create.

Co-creator Steve Smith says, “We’re incredibly excited to launch Olobob Top on CBeebies this summer. With a wonderful crew producing beautiful stories, design, animation and sound, we are hugely proud of Olobob Top and what it can do to empower children’s creative talents. CBeebies is the perfect home for our little characters, and we know families will embrace their world and love it like we do.”

Visually striking and with plenty of humour parents will enjoy, the show is sure to connect with households up and down the country. Pre-sales have been strong, with the show already set to broadcast in Wales, Australia, Finland, Japan, Estonia, and South Korea.

CBeebies executive producer Sarah Legg-Barratt says, “Learning through play has been a core aim of CBeebies and Olobob Top fits this ethos perfectly. We’re sure our audience will be surprised and delighted by the unique colours, quirky humour and ingenious characters in the show.”

With a book program launching in 2018 and a suite of online and digital games on the way, Olobob Top is set to become a fixture on the UK’s favourite pre-school channel. It is produced by UK animation studio Beakus in association with Cloth Cat Animation in Wales, and distributed worldwide by Cake.