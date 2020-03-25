Ameba TV adds raft of programming from Toonz Media Group

North American kids streaming platform Ameba has added, Indian animation studio and production company, Toonz Media Group as its newest content partner, adding 300+ episodes to its expanding roster of programs.

Immediately available to Ameba’s young viewing audience are Toonz’s popular series: Cat and Keet (92 Episodes); Darwin and Newts (40 Episodes); 3 Rabbits (26 Epidoses); Chai Chai (50 Episodes); popular YouTube series Gummy Bear (39 Episodes); and Emmie (5 Episodes).

“We are committed to offering a diversity of entertaining children’s content from around the world, “noted Ameba TV CEO Tony Havelka. “There is such an enormous amount of great and entertaining international content available that hasn’t quite touched young North American audiences yet. We are so excited to bring this series of stand-out programming from Toonz Media Group to our own young viewing audience and thrilled that they have selected Ameba as their streaming partner.”

Toonz Media Group CEO P.Jayakumar added, ”We are truly delighted to be partnering with Ameba and providing some of our most successful series in the digital space for their platform and their North American young audiences to bring them the very best in kids and family entertainment, and very much and look forward to building this partnership even further.”

Ameba is the longest running streaming service devoted to providing fun and engaging children’s content, which recently opened-up free streaming access to hundreds of hours of programming. It currently boasts over 8,000 titles in its library, comprising of over 1,300 hours of entertaining programs secured from top-tier providers from all over the world. Ameba is available throughout North America, Canada and the USA, young audiences and their families can easily access Ameba on Smart TVs, Streaming Set Top Boxes, Mobile, Tablet, Web and Game Consoles. In 2019, Ameba became the first and only Canadian owned Children’s Streaming service to become CAVCO approved.