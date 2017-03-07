Amazon Web Services acquires Thinkbox Software in an undisclosed deal

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has been steadily pushing their acquisition programme as they have recently acquired Thinkbox Software, a company which creates and sells solutions for media design and content creation, loosely targeted at people in the wider spectrum of the video-media industry.

Not much about the deal has been mentioned, except for a short message on Thinkbox Software’s website by the company’s CEO, Christopher Bond.

“We’re excited to announce that we’ve been acquired by Amazon!

We’ll be joining the Amazon Web Services family, and we’re looking forward to working together to deliver exciting customer offerings.

At this point, it’s still business as usual for us. We’ll continue to provide you, our customers, with remarkable support whether you work on-prem, in the cloud or both.

Chris and the Thinkbox Team”

Other acquisitions of AWS include NICE high-performance computing software company last year, and cybersecurity company, Harvest.ai, in January. Apart from these, in 2015, AWS bought Biba Systems to strengthen its video-conferencing system and soon after the company launched ‘Chime’, an online-meeting service.

Founded in 2010, Thinkbox had about 39 people working until last July. Services of Thinkbox Software include ‘Deadline’ for render management, ‘XMesh’ for geometry caching, ‘Sequoia’ for point cloud meshing tools.