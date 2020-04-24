Amazon Prime Video to launch new series ‘Paatal Lok’ on 15 May

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the logo and announced the launch date of its new original series, Paatal Lok.

Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of popular Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as a producer. The animated teaser gives us a peek into a seemingly peaceful world that nurses a dormant, dark and dangerous underbelly ‘Paatal Lok’ (literally translating to ‘Hell’).

Coupled with a foreboding narration, the video casts a spotlight on the darker side of humanity. Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, Amazon Prime Video’s latest original explores the dark bylanes of immorality.

Inspired by the ancient realms of ‘Swargalok’ (Heaven), ‘Dharti Lok’ (Earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld/Hell), the neo-noir series delves into the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

The drama-thriller will launch on 15 May, joining the vast catalogue of Hollywood and Bollywood movies and series, including Indian original series such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge, Made In Heaven and so on.

Prime members will be able to watch all episodes of Pataal Lok anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, Airtel, Vodafone, and more. Prime Video is available in India with a Prime membership for just Rs. 999 annually or Rs. 129 monthly.