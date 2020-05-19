Amazon Prime Video shares animated teaser for ‘Gulabo Sitabo’

Amazon Prime Video has shared a sneak peek into one of its awaited digital premieres, Gulabo Sitabo on its social media handles.

The animated teaser, is a quite a unique one featuring two goats with the narrator introducing the characters – Gulabo and Sitabo, who we understand are females. It piques the curiosity of the fans and audiences, who’ll now eagerly wait for the trailer which is going to be launched soon.

A slice-of-life dramedy, Gulabo Sitabo revolves around Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and Baankey (Ayushmann Khurrana ) – an uncommon duo who are like Tom and Jerry. They are unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large, all things needed to create chaos!



A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will premiere worldwide on the 12 June 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

It joins Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan and four other films to get a direct-to-OTT release, to be included into the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian Original series like Four More Shots Please!, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, and other countless international films and series.

Prime members will be able to watch Gulabo Sitabo anywhere and anytime on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, and so on.