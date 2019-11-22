Amazon Prime Video renews ‘Undone’ for season 2

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit the second season on its first animated series aimed at adults Undone. This news comes after a little more than two months after Undone’s debut on 13 September. In fact, Amazon Studios has also signed co-creator Kate Purdy (BoJack Horseman veteran) in an overall deal.

Amazon Studios co-head of television and COO Albert Cheng said, “We’re so excited for a second season of this wholly unique, visually stunning and critically acclaimed series. Undone is beautifully done in every sense of the word, aesthetically and emotionally, and we’re very happy Undone will return for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Undone received universally positive critical reviews and is a series made using rotoscope animation and is the first series to exclusively use that technique. The series stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel, Parenthood) as Alma, a young woman who survives a near-fatal car accident and finds she has a new relationship with time. She uses the newfound ability to find out the truth about her father’s (Bob Odenkirk) death. The series also stars Angelique Cabral and Constance Marie.

“It’s been wonderful to share Undone and have people watching become part of the experience as they interpret the show through their own perceptions of reality. We are thrilled Amazon Studios is giving us the opportunity to keep exploring this world and these characters, and we look forward to seeing where the story takes us next — but since time is a construct, in a way, we already made the second season and you have always been watching it all along,” commented Purdy and co-creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg in a statement.

Undone is produced by Amazon Studios and Michael Eisner’s Tornante Productions. Besides Purdy and Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen and Tommy Pallotta also serve as executive producers. Directed by Hisko Hulsing, he also looks after the production design and a team of animators in Amsterdam. Dutch studio Submarine oversees animation production while Austin-based Minnow Mountain does the rotoscoping.