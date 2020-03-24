Amazon announces free kids’ content for all customers worldwide

For kids, this season is definitely a house arrest, but Amazon Prime Video is making this home stay easy by opening up free streaming access to more than 40 children’s series (including Amazon Originals) previously available only with a Prime subscription to all of its customers, worldwide.

In the U.S., select seasons of PBS KIDS favorites available for free include Arthur season 10, Caillou S1, Cyberchase S1, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood S1 & S2 and Dinosaur Train S1 & S2.

The newly free package of shows and specials includes animated originals for kids and preschoolers such as Costume Quest, Creative Galaxy, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Jessy & Nessy, Lost in Oz. Pete the Cat, Tumble Leaf and Wishenpoof.

Kids and families can also watch more than 80 family movies curated by Amazon, including The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland, All Dogs Go to Heaven 1 & 2, The Care Bears Movie, Early Man, Megamind, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Muppets from Space, The Nut Job, Open Season 2, Rugrats Go Wild, Scooby-Doo: The Movie & Monsters Unleashed, Shrek Forever After, The Smurfs 1 & 2, Stuart Little 1 & 2, Surf’s Up and many more.