ALTBalaji garners 34 million-plus cumulative subscriptions till 31 March 2020

In the three years of its journey, ALTBalaji has established a niche for itself in the Originals space by providing binge-watching content to its consumers inculcating a habit.

Showcasing good growth year-on-year, the homegrown OTT platform has raked in 20 million subscribers in the year ending on 31 march 2019 and went on to garner 34 million-plus cumulative subscriptions till 31 March 2020.

With viewers now having more time at disposal as they practice social distancing from their homes, ALTBalaji has pooled in a strong uptake of subscribers with an average of 17,000 subscriptions added per day post the implementation of the lockdown. There has been a 60 per cent increase in its subscriber base in comparison to 10,600 during pre-lockdown. Adding another feather to its cap, the homegrown OTT platform saw a twofold increase in direct subscribers’ growth from financial YOY.

Speaking on ALTBalaji’s market position, ALTBalaji CEO and Balaji Telefilms Group COO Nachiket Pantvaidya said, “Right from day one, ALTBalaji, through its originals has made a name for itself in the industry and has gone on from being a new entrant to becoming a force to reckon with. These numbers are a testament to the platform’s growing popularity and exemplifies the fact that good storytelling across multiple genres will always reap dividends and earn a special place in the heart of the viewers. That said, this gives us all the more optimism in our endeavor to provide fresh content to our audiences across the country, that keeps them hooked to their screens and provide a value-added service that entertains in abundance.”

ALTBalaji has not only achieved great volumes in terms of subscribers but also obtained value and emerged as one of the top-grossing apps in the country. The OTT platform started the journey with being one of the top five and has moved to one of the top three in the list of Top Grossing Video Streaming Apps in the country across the app store (Source: App Annie). ALTBalaji also has one of the highest revenue to download ratios in the video streaming category. ALTBalaji with its diverse range of shows has managed to see its audience spend an average watch time of 60 minutes, the highest in its category in 2019 and the trend continues in 2020.