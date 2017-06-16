Ali Asgar lends his voice for animated film ‘Despicable Me 3’

Ali Asgar, who enacts the role of “naani” (maternal grandmother) on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show has given voice-over for the lead characters ‘Gru’ and ‘Dru’ in the upcoming American 3D computer-amimated comedy film Despicable Me 3.

Produced by Illumination Entertainment and released by Universal Pictures, the third installment in the Despicable Me series and the sequel to Despicable Me 2 is being released in India on 16 June, 2017.

Illumination, who brought moviegoers to Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, continues the adventures of Gru, Dru, Lucy, their adorable daughters and the Minions in Despicable Me 3.

On being asked about his voice-over skills, Asgar said, “Very honestly, I have never seen the film or any of the series before this. I fumbled a lot while pronouncing as I am not a fan of animated movies. This project came to me accidentally and I also attended it very half-heartedly but once it started then I gave my 100 per cent to it. In the end, I enjoyed doing it.”

He continued: “Now I would advice all the actors that once they get the opportunity to give voiceovers for some other actor or animation series, they should grab it with both the hands as it would help them a lot in future.”

The story revolves around Gru who faces off against Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who has grown up to become obsessed with the evil TV character that he played in the 1980s. Gru gets into some sibling rivalry when he meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to commit one last criminal heist to steal the diamond that Bratt has stolen. Bratt is out to take down Hollywood and anyone who stands in his way. Meanwhile, the Minions rebel against Gru and decide to return to villainy with their new leader, the Minion Mel.