AirConsole releases new game mode with video chat feature to support social distancing

Social distancing and self isolation have become paramount in the combat against Coronavirus, because of that AirConsole launched a new game mode that lets friends play together over video chat. This allows players to keep safe without losing the social aspect to the AirConsole gaming experience.

AirConsole is a cloud based video game console that can be accessed with any computer. It uses smartphones as gamepads to play over 150 casual games. AirConsole is ideal for families, partners or roommates. Although the company is currently reporting record-breaking user numbers, the team wanted to further adjust its offering based on the demand at hand:

“Our vision has always been to be a social experience that connects people together in front of the same screen using modern technology to recreate the console atmosphere of our childhood.Today in these challenging times, it is crucial for us to adapt AirConsole to keep it social, while also keeping it safe. We want to provide joy and fun to those that are isolated at home and look for activities to pass time with friends online,” says AirConsole CEO and founder Andrin von Rechenberg.

The former Googler and his tech team spent day and night to create a new screen sharing feature. Anyone can connect and play together from different living rooms by using a screen sharing concept well known from the video chat applications such as Google Hangouts, Skype and Zoom.

At a time where Zoom has become a popular place to spend time with your family and friends, AirConsole goes one step further in providing entertainment to people that wish to do more than just talk to each other.

“Our daily active user base has grown over 500 per cent in just a few days – we understand that it is also our duty to provide our social experience differently. We don’t want to encourage our users to get out of their houses to meet up with their friends. Safety comes first. People can now play with each other directly from their living rooms and spend time together while upholding social distancing guidelines,” says AirConsole COO Anthony Cliquot.

Earlier this month, AirConsole made its platform and its 150 games free of charge in support for the millions of people being placed in lockdown across the world. While fun and joy are not exactly remedies, AirConsole hopes to help people find entertainment and distraction from the widespread pandemic concerns.