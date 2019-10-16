adidas and EA reveals the official match ball for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series

adidas and Electronic Arts revealed the official match ball for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series on The Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup, a first in esports. The digital ball features a bold red and black cross design on a white base, as well as the FUT Champions shield.

The official match ball will debut on the pitch during a competitive event at the FUT Champions Cup Stage I in November. adidas is the official partner for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series, continuing its commitment to support all athletes, whatever their game, as the global competitors to become EA SPORTS FIFA 20 World Champion.

The EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series is a season-long competition taking place in the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Team game mode. Players build a squad over the course of a season and qualify to compete in tournaments in order to earn EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Ranking Points and advance to future live events. Top performers throughout the season can subsequently earn a spot in the pinnacle season-ending event, the FIFA eWorld Cup. The Official Match Ball will be available to be unlocked in EA SPORTS FIFA 20 packs and by watching competitive EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series events.

For ultimate realism, enhanced ball physics, featured in EA SPORTS FIFA 20, will be on full display with the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 adidas match ball. Enhancing the physical and digital connection even further, the ball will react differently to individual pitch types and stadium locations, such as turf, pristinely kept grounds or ravaged rainy fields. For the first time, the ball’s shadow will also appear on screen to show the spin.

Speaking about the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series, global VP of Global Brand Communications, Florian Alt said: “At adidas, we believe that sport has the power to change and transform lives – but this is no longer limited to what takes place on the field. With the growth of eSports, we’re seeing a whole new category of athletes emerge, whose game requires a unique set of skills, training and mindset. We are just as committed to helping support their game, to be the best they can be, through innovative partnerships, specially designed products, as well as physical and mental training tools to help enhance their game. We’re excited to be at the forefront of this new category of sport.”

The adidas EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series ball is available now and can be unlocked via FIFA Ultimate Team packs, or by watching the first FUT Champions Cup on 8 November. The digital ball will not be available to buy in physical form.